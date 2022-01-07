Reported cases since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic (2,105-52 new cases this past week-home tested are not all reporting. Total of 1,255 cases in 2021 reported)

Active COVID-19 cases (25)

Cases in Stockton (27)

Cases in El Dorado Springs (23)

Cases in Jerico Springs (1)

Cases in Dadeville (0)

Cases in Fair Play(1)

Cases in Humansville (0)

# of deaths (33 confirmed PCR, 8 by antigen. Updated Dec. 2).

Total Cedar County Test Count

(total of negative line list + # positive cases)

Negative Cedar County Test Count (37,805 reported to CCHD on Jan. 2).

Positive Cedar County Test Count (2,105)