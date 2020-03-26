The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with Woods Super Market, is offering grocery pickup and delivery to elderly, disabled persons, veterans or anyone who has an elevated health risk, anywhere in Cedar County.

People wanting this service can call the Sheriff’s Office at 417-276-5133 or you may call the Sheriff Directly at 417-276-8466.

There are two options available: You can order from Woods grocery online. If you do not have an account, you can create one.

Or for those that have no way to order online, you can call Woods and place a credit card order by phone. Ask to speak with a manager to take the order. (If you don’t have a credit card, call the Sheriff at (417)276-8466 and he will figure out a way to get it done).

When your order is ready, call us and a Deputy or volunteer will pick it up and deliver to your door. We can leave it on your porch if you do not want to be contacted.

The person that is making the delivery will be required to have their temp checked and complete the screening process for symptoms before picking up your order.

This service will be available Monday through Friday 9 AM to 5 PM. If you have an emergency need you can call us at any time or any day of the week, we will assist you in any way that we can.

Thank You

Sheriff James McCrary