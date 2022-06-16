BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Nature Made Gardens, owned and operated by Angela Kenney. Angela locally harvests and produces her own herbal products. She also offers yoga classes and locally made items. Her loyal customers appreciate her knowledge and merchandise.

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR – Jordan White, El Dorado Springs High School Band Instructor. Under his leadership, the El Dorado Springs High School Band more than doubled in size and was very successful in competition. Jordan and his students served as ambassadors for the community.

O RGANIZATION OF THE YEAR – Nine Wonders Optimist Club. This club organizes many service projects during the year to support the youth of the community. Their largest activity is After Prom, providing a safe, fun event for high schoolers. President Faye Koger accepted the award.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SCHOLARSHIP – Noah Marsh. Noah is an outstanding graduate of the El Dorado Springs High School. Son of Ron and Debbie Marsh, we know Noah will represent the community well.