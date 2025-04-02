From The El Dorado Springs Newsroom

What began as a quiet morning in Cedar County escalated into a high-speed, multi-jurisdictional pursuit and a story that has since exploded on social media. Now, more than a week later, residents remain sharply divided — not only about what happened but why.

On March 26, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reported that Deputy Garrett Lukenbill, who also serves as a school resource officer, was alerted at approximately 10:30 a.m. to a possible child abduction involving a gray Dodge Durango. The suspect, identified as Colt Schieffer, was believed to be armed and accompanied by a 5-year-old child.

Just minutes later, at 10:39 a.m., Lukenbill observed the vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 54. “I made a visual observation of the driver whom I identified as Colt Schieffer from previous encounters,” Lukenbill wrote in his probable cause statement. When he attempted a traffic stop, Schieffer fled, prompting a high-speed chase westbound on U.S. 54.

The pursuit, which reached speeds of 118 mph, continued into Vernon County. Officers reported Schieffer passed vehicles on the shoulder and into oncoming lanes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed spike strips near Nevada, though they were unsuccessful. The chase ultimately ended in Fort Scott, Kansas, after Schieffer pulled into the parking lot of Fort Scott Munitions and was taken into custody without incident. The child was recovered safely. Authorities confirmed that Schieffer was wearing body armor and had a firearm in the vehicle.

Charges and Warrants

The initial charges filed on March 26 and 27 included:

•Endangering the welfare of a child (Class D felony)

•Resisting arrest by fleeing (Class E felony)

•Child abduction (Class E felony)

•Armed criminal action (Unclassified felony)

Judge Jacob Dawson issued no-bond warrants in both cases.

However, additional charges were filed on March 31, stemming from an earlier incident that occurred on March 25. According to a probable cause statement from Deputy Tabitha Nance of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Schieffer allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer while attempting to detain and transport a confidential victim across county lines.

As a result, Schieffer now also faces:

•Kidnapping – Second Degree (Class D felony)

•Armed Criminal Action (Unclassified felony)

•False Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer (Class A misdemeanor)

Deputy Nance wrote that Schieffer, dressed in tactical gear and armed with a deadly weapon, approached the victim and falsely claimed he was there to arrest him on a Greene County warrant. He then allegedly coerced the victim into his vehicle and later took $100 in cash at a gas station. “He indicated he was going to ‘take care’ of the victim,” Nance wrote, and “said he was tired of this,” suggesting a possible motive or personal connection.

At press time, it was unclear when Schieffer was due back in court, as multiple cases were pending across different jurisdictions.

Community Reaction

As more details have emerged, so has division within the Cedar County community. Schieffer’s arrest — particularly his smiling mugshot — ignited widespread debate on social media.

“Sad day,” one commenter wrote. “Yes, what he did was wrong, but yes, there is more to the story and why.”

Others have condemned the dangerous nature of the chase and the risk to public safety. Some have suggested that the smiling photo was arrogant, while others believe it may reflect deeper emotional or personal turmoil that has not yet been made public.

Officials have indicated more information may be released in the coming days.

As always, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

