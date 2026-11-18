Council tables mowing agreement over unpaid balances, approves flooding and berming lease

The El Dorado Springs City Council discussed the status of the city’s sidewalk improvement project, the possibility of hiring temporary contract assistance and progress at the municipal airport during its recent meeting.

City Manager Mike Smith told council members that several ongoing projects continue to demand considerable time and attention, prompting his request for temporary assistance to help bring outstanding work to completion.

While the council expressed a willingness to consider the request, no action was taken. Members instead asked Smith to return with a more detailed proposal outlining the work to be performed and the anticipated cost.

City Manager Requests Temporary Project Assistance

Smith explained that he is seeking short-term contract assistance for approximately 30 to 60 days to help finalize work associated with the sidewalk and airport projects.

He suggested Cory Gayman, an individual already familiar with the projects, as a potential candidate.

Smith emphasized that the arrangement would be strictly temporary and limited to specific project responsibilities, with the individual working directly under his supervision.

The goal, he explained, would be to move the projects forward while allowing him to maintain oversight of other city operations.

Smith acknowledged that he has fallen behind on a couple of projects despite putting additional time into his work.

Council members questioned how the proposed position would be funded and whether money had already been allocated for the expense.

Smith indicated that funding would have to be identified within the city’s existing resources.

No proposed compensation amount was presented. Instead, Smith asked council members what price range they would be comfortable considering.

He indicated that if the cost proved too high, he would pursue another approach rather than bring an unreasonable proposal before the council.

One council member recalled an earlier discussion about temporary assistance and expressed concern that a previously discussed arrangement had not materialized as anticipated.

Members encouraged Smith to return with a specific description of the work, the amount of time required and the projected expense.

The matter was left open for further consideration at the next council meeting.

Sidewalk Project Remains a Priority

Much of the discussion centered on the city’s ongoing sidewalk improvement project.

Smith explained that a substantial portion of the preliminary work has been completed, but several responsibilities remain before the project can move forward.

These include administrative requirements, coordination with state officials, on-site oversight and additional training or certification requirements.

Smith indicated that he must complete training through Missouri State to satisfy requirements associated with the project.

He also expressed frustration with receiving differing recommendations about how to proceed, including whether portions of the sidewalk should be reconstructed or left in their present condition.

Smith said he would like the council to establish a clear direction rather than allow the project to remain unresolved.

One possibility discussed was using city crews to perform portions of the sidewalk work instead of contracting out the entire project.

Council members suggested that doing so could produce significant savings, potentially allowing the city to use available sales tax revenue more efficiently.

However, the approach would depend on state approval, applicable project requirements and the necessary easements being in place.

A council member expressed confidence in the capabilities of city employees, suggesting that shorter sections of sidewalk could reasonably be completed in-house while larger or more complicated portions would be better suited for an outside contractor.

The importance of quality workmanship was also emphasized, particularly along highly visible areas such as Main Street.

One council member recalled poorly constructed sidewalks in Atlanta approximately 25 years ago, describing their uneven appearance as resembling skateboard ramps.

The example was offered as a caution against sacrificing quality for short-term savings.

Smith agreed to explore the possibility of using city crews where appropriate.

He emphasized, however, that the greatest challenge is not simply organizing paperwork but finding sufficient time to meet the project’s ongoing administrative and oversight requirements.

Brittany was also mentioned as a possible source of assistance with paperwork and related duties.

Smith said he would speak with her while acknowledging that city employees already handle numerous responsibilities and that cross-training efforts are underway.

Airport Project Nears Completion

Smith also provided an encouraging update on the municipal airport project, reporting that work is nearing completion and remains on schedule.

The airport was among the projects identified in his request for temporary assistance, although the sidewalk project appeared to present the more immediate administrative challenges.

No additional council action concerning the airport was reported during the discussion.

Mowing Resolution Tabled Over Outstanding Payments

The council tabled Resolution 26-45, concerning mowing agreements associated with three properties, after questions arose about outstanding payments and the terms of the agreements.

Discussion revealed uncertainty over amounts owed from previous years, including payments associated with 2025 and 2026.

Council members also questioned whether the existing payment arrangements complied with contract language requiring full payment before the first cutting.

Rather than approve the resolution without clarification, the council voted to postpone consideration until city staff could review the accounts receivable and determine the amounts outstanding.

Members indicated that if the required payments are not received, the properties could be returned to the Fed Center or offered for bidding again.

The matter is expected to return to the council at its next meeting.

Flooding and Berming Lease Approved

In separate action, the council approved Resolution 26-46, involving a flooding and berming lease covering three tracts of property.

The resolution passed without significant discussion or objections.

Resident Raises Concerns About Public Safety and Law Enforcement

During the public forum, a community member addressed the council regarding concerns about public safety and residents’ confidence in local law enforcement.

The speaker said numerous residents had expressed fear and distrust, describing one elderly woman who reportedly keeps firearms near her doors because she does not feel adequately protected.

The speaker stated that information concerning these concerns had been forwarded to state and federal authorities and urged city officials to take the matter seriously.

The comments reflected the speaker’s account of residents’ concerns and did not establish findings of misconduct by law enforcement.

The speaker also praised Smith for maintaining an open-door approach to city government and expressed appreciation for his willingness to listen to residents.

High Tower Project to Receive New Bids

Smith reported that the city is seeking updated bids for code-related work at High Tower after pricing changed from an earlier round of estimates.

New bids are expected to be received soon, with the matter anticipated to return to the council for consideration within approximately two weeks.

Smith and Brian are expected to continue coordinating the process.

Parking Improvements and Building Concerns

City officials also discussed plans for additional parking-area striping.

Work is expected to take place within approximately two weeks in several designated areas, including locations identified during the meeting near Air and Drive and Greenwood.

Another maintenance concern involved a longstanding crack in a city building.

Officials indicated that the damage appears to be at least 10 to 12 years old and is not covered by insurance.

An engineer is being consulted to evaluate the condition, determine whether more substantial repairs or removal may be necessary, and estimate the associated costs.

Erin is expected to assist with obtaining the engineering assessment.

Department-Head Meetings Aim to Improve Communication

Smith also discussed efforts to improve communication and coordination among city departments.

He recently established a regular meeting for department heads, scheduled for 9 a.m. on the first Monday of each month.

The first meeting lasted approximately 40 to 45 minutes, with all departments represented.

Smith described the meetings as an opportunity to improve coordination, address concerns and keep city operations moving efficiently.

He also reported visiting local businesses and speaking with residents as part of his efforts to become more familiar with the community.

According to Smith, many of the people he has spoken with have expressed pride in El Dorado Springs.

He emphasized that City Hall should remain accessible and welcoming, saying residents should never feel uncomfortable approaching city officials with questions or concerns.

Community Meal Schedule Expanding

A brief discussion also addressed a change to the community’s fried chicken meal schedule.

In addition to the existing Friday availability, fried chicken will be offered every other Tuesday, providing another opportunity for residents who may be unable to attend on the regular day.

Several Matters to Return Before Council

The council is expected to revisit several outstanding issues at upcoming meetings.

Among the priorities are determining how to proceed with the sidewalk project, evaluating the cost of temporary contract assistance and resolving outstanding payments associated with the mowing agreements.

Updated bids for the High Tower work and an engineering assessment of the building crack are also expected to move forward.

For the sidewalk project, the central question remains whether the city can complete portions of the work with its own crews while satisfying state requirements, or whether an outside contractor will be necessary.

Smith indicated that establishing a clear direction and obtaining the assistance needed to complete the remaining requirements would help move the project toward completion.