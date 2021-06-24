The El Dorado Springs City Council voted to hire Barnstormers for $600 for the Picnic’s Wednesday Night Street Dance.

Council members Brett Entrikin, Jim Luster, Nick Bland and Mayor pro-tem Cory Gayman were present along with City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin. Mayor Nathan Murrell was absent.

During the public forum, Terri Soucek asked if she would have to pay for the poly cart to hold her trash. She said she was told that she would. She was told that the cost of the poly cart was included in the new contract with WCA the company that currently picks up trash in the city. She asked when the carts would be delivered and was told by Aug. 1.

Chamber President Heather Brown and Chamber Treasurer Vicky Hillsman discussed another sidewalk plan with the council. The new sidewalks would go from downtown out to Hwy. 54.

Police Chief JD Schiereck gave a presentation from research he had done on body cameras, comparing five companies as to price and features. There was no decision made about the body cameras.

Roger Partridge arrived later and asked to speak in a public forum. He said he had had some disagreements with some neighbors and had called the police. He said that one officer had shown up because he was the only one on duty. Partridge’s concern was for the safety of the officer if the situation had turned ugly. Partridge said he wasn’t a bad guy, but if both sides had been enraged, the officer’s life might have been at stake. Partridge said he was willing to help the city get more officers. Schiereck said that the department could use two or three more officers because there were times when another office was not available.

The council discussed the cost of hiring, training, etc new officers which comes to about $140,000 each. They discussed the limited number of ways the city can raise money to pay for more officers and the time it takes. One possibility was a 1/2 cent increase in sales tax which could possibly raise up to $200,000.

Partridge left but came back and said his neighbors were threatening his family. Schiereck left the meeting.

The council voted to go into executive session to discuss real estate. There was no report from that meeting.