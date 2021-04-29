There were over 60 community-spirited volunteers assembled at the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce office this past Saturday for the sixth annual “Clean Up El Do” day. The “Spring City Clean Team” volunteers worked approximately 200 “man-hours” to better El Dorado Springs, many properties were impacted along with miles of streets, ditches and sidewalks throughout the community.

Chamber Director Jackson Tough said “The local event coincides on a Saturday near the nationally recognized Earth Day event. We didn’t have quite as many teams and volunteers as we’ve had in past years. But we had some really energized and enthusiastic Spring City Clean Teams this year, that mobilized to pick up trash along the streets and assist community members with projects and tasks to make El Dorado Springs a cleaner community. Our best estimates are that volunteers filled approximately 100 trash bags.”

The Clean Up Committee included Glenda Baker and Sherry Wiseman, as well as Peggy Snodgrass and Jackson Tough with the Chamber of Commerce.

Tough continued “There are many people to thank. We appreciate the City of El Dorado Springs which worked with us to coordinate the construction material refuse site and bulk trash pick-up the week after the event. MODOT supplied orange safety vests, trash grapplers and large trash bags. Woods Supermarket graciously provided donuts and bottles of water for volunteers.”

Tough reminds everyone “Make sure all trash is curbside for city wide bulk trash pick up this week (week of April 26). Bulk pick-up will be on your regularly scheduled trash pick-up day. No batteries, wet paint or Freon items accepted in bulk pick up.”

Recycling refuse was a priority for the Spring City Clean Team group. The Bob and Glenda Baker family sponsored tire reclamation and there were over 140 tires collected on the Chamber of Commerce parking lot Saturday.

Spring City Clean Teams included Coach Kelley Beckner and the El Dorado Springs Bulldog Football Team, the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ, Mike & Joe’s Service Station, Community Bank, Lucas & Michele Quamme Family & Friends, New Kids on the Block 4-H Club, Nancy Dissler, Donna Chism, and the Angela Neal Family.