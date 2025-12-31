The Missouri Primary Care Association (MPCA) and Missouri Community Health Centers commend Governor Mike Kehoe for his leadership in securing significant resources for Missouri through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) program. This achievement will deliver $216,276,818 to fund a statewide initiative designed to transform the delivery and sustainability of rural healthcare. The award includes a $100 million base allocation, supplemented by additional discretionary funding earned through a rigorous, merit-based review process.

“This significant investment affirms the strength of Missouri’s vision for rural healthcare and the collaborative work already underway across the state,” said Joe Pierle, CEO of MPCA. “These resources will help ensure rural Missourians can access high-quality, sustainable care close to home.”

A National Investment in Rural Health

CMS approved funding for all eligible states, with discretionary awards ranging from $47 million to $181 million, drawn from the agency’s $50 billion distribution authority. While award amounts varied by state, CMS and congressional leaders emphasized that decisions were made through a rigorous, data-driven merit review process, led by federal and non-federal rural health experts to ensure fairness, transparency, and consistency.

Missouri’s Plan: Transforming Rural Community Health Care (ToRCH Care)

Missouri’s award will support ToRCH Care (Transformation of Rural Community Health Care), a statewide initiative led by the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS). Building on the proven success of the state’s existing ToRCH program, ToRCH Care will establish a connected system of community-anchored health hubs designed to meet the unique needs of rural communities.

The initiative focuses on three core goals:

• Expanding access to care

• Improving health outcomes

• Strengthening provider sustainability

MPCA will continue to work alongside state agencies, community health centers, and rural healthcare partners to support successful implementation of ToRCH Care and ensure these investments translate into meaningful improvements for rural patients and providers across Missouri.

Founded in November 1984, the Missouri Primary Care Association (MPCA) is a private, nonprofit member organization and the recognized voice of Missouri’s Community Health Centers, also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). MPCA partners with Community Health Centers, federal, state, and local agencies, and private organizations to advance resources, programs, and policies that ensure access to high-quality, affordable health care for all Missourians. Everything we do is focused on strengthening our members’ ability to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care across the state.