Community members turned out in large numbers on Friday, Jan. 10, for a Chili Benefit Dinner and Silent Auction held in memory of Michael Mason, former chief of police of Humansville.

The event was held in Humansville, with all proceeds benefiting the Mason family. Organizers reported a strong turnout and broad community support, resulting in a total of $1,989 raised during the evening.

According to a social media post, event organizer Dunkle Max, $720 of the total came from meal payments and donations collected at the door, while $1,269 was raised through the silent auction.

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to everyone that was in attendance, donated food, drinks, items to be auctioned, your time and patience with everything,” Max said. “We could not have done it without each and every one of you that were involved.”

Mason will be remembered as a dedicated public servant who served the Humansville community with integrity, compassion, and commitment. Organizers said the benefit was held to help cover funeral expenses and to provide his family with financial support and peace of mind.

Community members were encouraged to continue praying for the Mason family.