We ran a story last week about Detective Frank Lambrecht. We reported that he has launched an investigation into the death of Tory Richards. Several citizens wondered why Lambrecht didn’t do that in the first place. There is an easy answer – he wasn’t here. He did not work the original case. Jarrod Schierek was the police chief at the time.

The information provided by the police department for our Dec. 1, 2022, issue reads,

“On November 27, 2022, at approximately 1410 hours, officers of the El Dorado Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Jackson Street, concerning a deceased person in the nearby creek bed. The Cedar County Coroner’s office is assisting in the investigation. There is no apparent evidence of foul play. The victim was identified as Tori B. Richards, 30, of El Dorado Springs. The investigation continues.”

I guess it has

The Sun called the current coroner, Danny Leo Green. He said the case with Tory Richards was his first case as deputy coroner. He mentioned there is no coroner’s report at this time in his office. He also said that at the time of Richard’s death the coroner’s office did not have a suitable, official laptop.

Lambrecht told the Sun that he did have an autopsy report.

There is no one at the current police department that was employed as an officer, there in 2022.

Secondly, Lambrecht called me the morning of Thursday, July 17, to tell me he wasn’t running for Cedar County Sheriff. I informed him that we didn’t say that he was. He said we did. What we said was …others have questioned the motive behind reopening it (the Richard’s case) “particularly as Detective Lambrecht is rumored to be considering a run for Cedar County Sheriff. Although this has not been confirmed…”.

I told him we would make amends on the initial story, but I can’t very well apologize for something I didn’t say.