Tanya Molz, with the El Dorado Springs Picnic Committee approached the El Dorado Springs City Council asking for matching funds for their Mouse Races, a Picnic Entertainment fund raiser. She mentioned that the city has given them a $2,500 match for the committee’s Golf Tournament each year and asked if the council would approve a $2,500 match for the Mouse Races that they had recently.

After some discussion, the council agreed.

Present for the Monday, Jan19, meeting were council members Allen Hicks, Peggy Carter, Gabby Kinnett and Mayor Nathan Murrell. City Manger Bruce Rogers was present as was City Clerk Briteny Spencer. Spencer said the city had hired Tiffany Garver as the accounts payable clerk. Rogers mentioned that the city was working on the dressing rooms at the pool.

The council approved two change orders for the pool project.

The council went into executive session to discuss personnel matters.