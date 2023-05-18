After prayer by Rev. Joe Trussell, the Monday, May 15, 2023, meeting of the El Dorado Springs City Council began.

Councilmembers Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Mayor Cory Gayman were present along with City Manager Bruce Rogers. City Clerk Kandi Baldwin was absent.

After discussion with Street Department Supervisor Brian Koger the council voted to improve the signage at the intersection of Vernon and Lake Hill Road.

Koger’s initial suggestion was “Put your phones down and slowdown.” However, the council voted to remove the “yield” signs on the north and south section of Vernon and replace them with a “stop ahead” sign about 25 ft, or so down Lake Hill Rd, where drivers can see the intersection. Also, there would be a stop sign at the corner where drivers would turn right onto Vernon. For those turning left there would be “Stop” painted on the driving surface with a white line under it.

The council voted to require employees to use direct deposit for their paychecks. The city has 45 employees.

The council approved a resolution approving a lease purchase agreement for two patrol cars, bunker gear, water tanker, 20-SCBA, tractor, 3-mowers, taxi, brush cutter and a 4-wheeler for $450,000 financed though Community Bank for six years at a fixed rate of 4.76.

Rogers said that the city plans to paint the pool this week and will paint the floor and steps of the band stand and the fishpond.

The Cemetery Board will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, to plan the Memorial Day weekend.

