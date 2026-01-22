By Melanie Chance

Cedar County officials say progress is being made toward resolving ongoing tax refund delays, following concerns raised by residents during a recent county commission meeting.

Presiding Commissioner Kenneth Thornton told the El Dorado Springs Sun this past weekend that county officials have made contact with the county’s tax software provider, and the company has responded to the Cedar County Collector’s office.

“They have responded to the collector, and we’re scheduled to visit with them again at the first of next week,” Thornton said. “The detailed work suggests we’re on the road to getting the payback process started.”

The update follows a commission meeting earlier this month, during which residents and business owners expressed frustration over delayed tax refunds, software issues, and recent property assessment adjustments.

During that meeting, officials acknowledged that programming changes tied to senior tax credits and long-standing assessment corrections contributed to delays. Refunds, they said, cannot be issued until the tax system accurately reflects corrected data.

County officials previously confirmed that once the system issues are resolved, refunds will be distributed annually over the next five years, with residents receiving a new refund card each year.

Thornton said continued communication with the software company is key to advancing the process.

“We’re working through the details,” he said. “This is part of getting things corrected the right way.”

Officials have said additional clarity is expected as discussions with the software provider continue.