The U.S. Constitution is the world’s oldest written national constitution still in effect. It was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, and went into effect 1789.

That makes it especially significant as America celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Some countries have governmental traditions or constitutional arrangements that are older, but they do not operate under a single written national constitution older that the U.S. Constitution.

We are the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave!

This message is brought to you by the Daughters of the American Revolution