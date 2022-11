The El Dorado Springs DECA chapter cordially invites you to the 26th Veterans Day Assembly. The assembly will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Upper Gym with a reception to follow in the MS/HS Library. Veterans and community members are encouraged to attend as we take the time to honor our veterans and those currently serving in one of the branches of our nation’s military.