The El Dorado Springs DECA Chapter cordially invites you to the 28th Veterans Day Assembly to be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at 1:30 p.m. in the Upper Gym of El Dorado Springs High School. There will be a reception to follow in the MS/HS Library for our honored guests and community members.

Please join us as we honor our veterans and those who are currently serving. Veterans and community members are encouraged to attend, but if you cannot join us in person tune in to the livestream on the ElDo Bulldog Activities YouTube channel.