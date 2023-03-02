HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPS – The Lady Bulldogs entered the Class 3 District 13 tournament last week as the number 1 seed. Their first game would be against the Lady Blackhawks of Adrian in the semi-final round. The Lady Bulldogs came out and played very aggressively on the defensive end and built an early 23-4 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs struggled to make outside shots and ended the half with a 31-8 lead. The second half was a mirror image of the 2nd quarter, the Lady Bulldogs played good defense, but just couldn’t get the outside shot going. The Lady Bulldogs finished the game with a 45-16 victory.

The win over Adrian in the semi-finals earned the Lady Bulldogs the chance to play Holden in the District championship game. The Lady Bulldogs came out and put on a show defensively to start the game. They held Holden to two points in the first quarter, while they scored 23 of their own. The Lady Bulldogs continued to play great defense and they also started hitting from outside, taking a 43-11 lead to the halftime locker room. The Lady Bulldogs never let up as they continued to play great defense in the second half while finding open shooters on the offensive end. The Lady Bulldogs were victorious 59-22.