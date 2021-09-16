Dr. Andrew Wyant MD, physician at the CCMH Medical Mall in El Dorado Springs, has been invited to speak at the Louisiana Association of Medical Psychologists (LAMP) this weekend.

Louisiana is one of five states that allow psychologists with a PhD and an extra fellowship to prescribe psychiatric medication.

The group invites doctors with various interests and asked Dr. Wyant to speak as a family physician. His topics include: depression and mood disorders in the older population – late life depression; alcoholism and alcohol withdrawal which is often not identified during a hospital stay but can result in serious symptoms of alcohol withdrawal if not detected and treated. It can affect one in five hospitalized patients admitted for unrelated conditions; delirium which is a state of acute confusion and trying to differentiate that from dementia.

Dr. Wyant said he used to speak quite a bit at medical conferences when he was a professor at the University of Kentucky.

“When you do this – when you speak to your peers, you must know your stuff extremely well. It requires a great deal of research to develop the critical points that need to be covered.” Wyant said.

“There will be five other doctors speaking at the conference on various topics. There will probably be 50 – 100 doctors at the conference and approximately 50 attending via zoom,” Wyant said.

If the storm allows, Dr. Wyant plans to head to New Orleans for some Cajun food.