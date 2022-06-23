EHS Class of ‘53 has planned a second multi-class reunion from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Chamber of Commerce office, corner of Hwys. 54 and 32. The one held last year, 2021, was a lot of fun for those attending from classes of ’50 thru ‘55. This year the classes of ‘50, ‘51, ‘52,’ 53, ‘54, ‘55, ‘56, ‘57, and ‘58, have been invited to the event and the hope is that all who are able to, will attend.

Dwain Steward has prepared a video of pictures from different classes (including classmates and teachers) which he is looking forward to presenting to the group. Lee Gannaway has agreed to serve as our MC and, in addition to a time for introductions of all present, there will be time set aside for informal visiting, refreshments and a drawing for some special gifts.

Reservations are not required and there is no cost; just come and have fun.

Class of ‘53 hosts include Dwain Steward, Sharon West Lansing, Ann Frances Quinto, Minnie Frances Swopes, and Gene Hoover. We hope to see you there.

Oh, and please bring any photos or memorabilia you might like to share with your classmates.