A $10,000 grant from the Coover Regional Recovery Grant Program has been awarded to the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation to offer assistance to its community.

El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is seeking applications from local civic organizations as they work to replace lost revenue from fund raising as a result of Covid restrictions.

This grant allows focus on an area of loss in the community that has not been previously addressed through other Covid related grants. Many local nonprofits and businesses have received financial aid for losses due to Covid, but most civic organizations have not had assistance in replacing lost income due to the inability to hold successful fund raising events.

The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is so pleased to give back to the local civic organizations and recognize the important work they do in this community by providing a funding resource to promote projects for the betterment of the community.

Grant applications from local Civic Organizations can be submitted from March 1, 2021 through April 30, 2021.

Only online applications will be accepted for this grant.

Instructions for Completing an Application:

1. Web search Community Foundation of the Ozarks (cfozarks.org).

2. Click on Find Grants & Scholarships at top of page.

a. Click on “Visit Foundant” middle of page.

3. You must create an account to apply.

a. Click on Log On/Create an Account to Apply (upper right hand corner of page).

b. Create your Account.

Note: You will need the name of the not for profit organization that will receive the grant funds and the tax identification number of that organization.

4. Once you have created your account, it will take you back to a list of grants.

a. Scroll down to El Dorado Springs Covid Recovery Grant Program or in the “quick search” area, you can simply type in El Dorado Springs.

b. Once you have located the grant you want apply for, click the blue APPLY tab (upper right hand corner).

c. Once application is completed and is ready to submit, be sure to click “Save Application” and then click “Submit Application” when complete.

Note: If you plan to begin your application and come back to it another time before it is ready to submit, be sure to click “Save Application” before leaving application page.

Funds will be dispersed by June 1, 2021. El Dorado Springs Community Foundation would like to provide ten local civic organizations with at least a $1,000 grant (depending on the number of applications).

If you have any questions or need any additional assistance, you may contact Kay Forest at 417-321-4815 or email: kforest2009@hotmail.com.