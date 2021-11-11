Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free breakfast to Veterans on Nov. 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free breakfast combo meal of choice at any participating McDonald’s restaurant from 6 to 10:30 a.m.

“We want to honor those who have protected and served this great nation,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator, Andi Hilburn-Vaini. “Our Veterans’ sacrifices and dedication mean more to us than they will ever know, and we hope to brighten their morning with a hot breakfast from McDonald’s on Nov. 11.”

This offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants. Please see attached list of participating locations for more information.