A 31-year-old woman from El Dorado Springs suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Samantha J. Tubbs, 31, was northbound in a 2006 Dodge Durango on 151 Rd. around 5 miles south of El Dorado Springs.

The wreck occurred at around 6 p.m. when Tubbs lost control of the Dodge on the gravel road, crossed the center of the roadway, over-corrected, returned to the roadway and then overturned.

Tubbs was transported to Cedar County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle. She was wearing a seat belt, per the report.

The Dodge was a total loss and towed from the scene by CNH Towing.

Trooper T.C. Baker investigated the crash.