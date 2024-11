CANDIDATES REPRESENTING THEIR CLASS – Freshmen – Talon Robison and Karcun Rader; Sophomore – Parker Norman and Kylie Boone; Junior – Sylas Fletcher and Bella Wooldridge; Seniors – Sean Berry and Kiera Strauch, Kolten Norman and Maria Jones, Ryland Brower and Clanci McKellips and Braxton Watts and Piper Spencer. King and Queen were Ryland Brower and Kiera Strauch.