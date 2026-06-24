CLOSE TO 100 YEARS OF BULLDOG PRIDE – There were hugs all around for retiring Brad Steward, Tracy Barger. Kathy Schwalm and David Rotert at the June 22, El Dorado Springs School Board meeting.

From left Superintendent Brad Stewart – 26 years at El Dorado – 29 total; Kathy Schwalm – Bookkeeper for the district – 22 years and High School; Assistant Superintendent Tracy Barger -26 years {Tracey pointed out that she and Brad went to school together from kindergarten through graduation ); Principal David Rotert retiring after 20 years. The foursome will finally get out of school for good this Friday, June 26.

Jeremy Barger will take over as high school principal.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 16.