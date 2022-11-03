Voters may cast their absentee ballots in person in the office of the County Clerk, Heather York, through November 7, 2022, the day prior to the election.

No Excuse Absentee Voting has begun! From October 25, 2022 through November 7, 2022 you may vote a “no excuse” absentee ballot. Absentee voting with a reason is still an option. The ballot is the same, the process is slightly different.

For your convenience, the County Clerk’s Office will be open extended hours, Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, and Monday, November 7, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots returned by mail, or in person, must be received in the Cedar County Clerk’s Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 8, 2022.