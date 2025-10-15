From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Families gathered under sunny skies this past Saturday for the Junior Firefighters’ Fun Day, sponsored by the El Dorado Springs Fire Department and Auxiliary. The event offered hands-on activities for children in grades 4 through 5.

Many booths were set up, and kids were seen smiling as they toured fire trucks, climbed through bounce houses, and tried out firefighter-themed games and obstacle courses. Local firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers spent the afternoon talking with families and showing children the tools of their trade.

The weather couldn’t have been better for a day of fun, learning, and community spirit in El Dorado Springs.