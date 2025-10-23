By Melanie Chance

Residents from across Vernon County gathered on Friday afternoon, Oct. 17, at Precision Coffee, located at 224 E. Walnut St., to hear nationally acclaimed author and historian Bill Federer speak as part of his 2025 Missouri Tour, titled “How a Nation Was Brainwashed.”

This statewide tour, organized by Liberty Link Missouri PAC, included several stops across Missouri from Oct. 15 to 19. Federer’s presentation in Nevada attracted a full house of community members, pastors, and civic leaders eager to absorb his insights into the vital role of faith and freedom in shaping American history.

Bill Federer is a best-selling author and a prominent television and radio host, renowned for his ability to connect historical events with contemporary cultural challenges. His widely acclaimed book, “America’s God and Country – Encyclopedia of Quotations,” has sold over a million copies and is a trusted resource utilized by pastors, educators, and civic leaders across the nation. In addition, Federer has penned more than two dozen other works, including “Change to Chains: The 6,000-Year Quest for Control” and “Who Is the King in America?”

Beyond his writing, Federer hosts the national daily program “Faith in History,” which is broadcast on various television and radio networks throughout the United States. His presentations are known for their historical accuracy blended with biblical application, explaining how the principles of liberty and faith have guided the nation since its founding.

Earlier this fall, Federer participated in the Build Up Korea conference alongside Charlie Kirk, Pastor Rob McCoy, and others. This international event focused on preserving freedom and faith among the next generation, attracting thousands of young people passionate about defending their democratic values and Christian identity. Federer delivered a heartfelt message at the event just four days before Kirk’s tragic passing, reflecting later on how swiftly life can change and the importance of standing firm for truth.

During his message in Nevada, Federer emphasized that a deep understanding of history is crucial for protecting the freedoms Americans cherish today. He discussed the importance of educating younger generations on the foundational moral and civic principles that have shaped the nation, explaining that these values continue to hold significance. He often reminds audiences that history transcends mere dates and names — it is the story of individuals who stood up for what was right, often at great personal sacrifice, and that neglecting these lessons could lead to a loss of national identity.

Local attendees found the Nevada program to be enlightening, thought-provoking, and inspiring, noting that Federer’s approachable style made complex historical topics accessible. Many expressed appreciation for his message, which skillfully blended knowledge with conviction.

For those interested in exploring Bill Federer’s work, books, and speaking schedule, additional information can be found at AmericanMinute.com. For more details on Liberty Link Missouri PAC and upcoming tour events, please visit their website.