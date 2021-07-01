Fidelity Communications, part of the Cable One family of brands, will begin construction in mid-July on a $500,000 upgrade to its robust, fiber-rich network in El Dorado Springs.

The project will further strengthen the reliability of Fidelity’s high-speed internet service, while also preparing for the future connectivity needs of the El Dorado Springs community.

“Fidelity is committed to providing fast, reliable internet service to our residential and business customers and understands how critical high-speed internet is in keeping them connected to what matters most,” said Sam McGill, Fidelity’s Missouri General Manager. “Our customers’ digital needs are advancing rapidly, and we are actively working to stay ahead of those needs with continuous investment in a network that will support our customers and community – now and in the future.”

Work on these upgrades is projected to be complete by mid-September. The company anticipates the possibility of brief, intermittent service interruptions during construction. Notification will be sent to customers prior to work being conducted in their area. An up-to-date construction map will also be available online, https://www.fidelitycommunications.com/atwork-eldoradosprings.

For more information, visit www.fidelitycommunications.com or call 1-800-392-8070.