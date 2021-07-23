The Wayside Film Festival will present 23 of the 29 films that were submitted for viewing Thursday – Saturday. July 22 – 24, at the Opera House in downtown El Dorado Springs. These dates coincide with the annual El Dorado Springs Picnic.

The film festival has attracted films from all over the world as well as several from Missouri Universities.

The festival is free and open to the public. Attendees are urged to vote for their favorite film.

Showings start at 4 p.m. each day for the longer films with the shorter films beginning about 5:30 each evening.

The Opera House is located at 105 N. Main. The Wayside Film Festival is presented by the Opera House Arts Council.

Contact: Nick Allison -417/391-6012.