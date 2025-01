RYAN NAMED DIRECTOR – Tom Ryan spent Tuesday, Jan 7, as his first day as the EMS Director for the Cedar County Ambulance District. Ryan was the Western Regional Operations Manager for CMH for 12 years before taking the job as CCAD Director. He has already contracted with a company that does ambulance billing and collection so there will be no interruption in service.

He and his family live in the Jerico Springs area. Ryan is a native of Lamar.