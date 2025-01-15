Hundreds of students in El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools are riding new electric buses (ESBs) to and from school. The district, in partnership with transportation provider First Student, is transitioning its entire fleet of regular education bus routes to electric, deploying 13 ESBs to better serve students, their families and the community.

The electric school buses are a first for El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools. Funding from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program covered the cost of the ESBs and charging stations.

Electric school buses are cleaner, quieter and safer. Replacing just one diesel school bus with an electric one can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 54,000 pounds each year, which is the equivalent of 3.75 pounds of carbon dioxide for every mile driven.

First Student is the largest operator of electric school buses in North America. The company has committed to transition 30,000 of its diesel buses to electric by 2035 to improve the health and well-being of even more students and communities.

What: An event to showcase the deployment of 13 new electric school buses in El Dorado Springs, which will include an opportunity for media to ride an electric bus.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.

Where: First Student, 902 S. Allison Rd., El Dorado Springs.

Who: El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Superintendent Brad Steward, other district leadership and representatives from First Student, EPA Region 7, the city of El Dorado Springs and IC Bus will be in attendance.