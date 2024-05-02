For a freewill donation you can enjoy fried fish, hush puppies, baked beans, coleslaw, fried potato wedges and homemade bread and butter at Fairhaven Park from 4 – 7:30 pm Friday, May 3.

The meal benefits Stoney Creek, Walnut and Shady Lawn Amish Schools.

There’s extra seating and two serving lines.

The meal also features freshly cranked Ice Cream and homemade pies baked by the community ladies.

Fair Haven Park is on Hwy C, 8 miles north of Walker, Mo.

For information contact Daniel at 417-321-5982