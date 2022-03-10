Jana Witt, MBA, CEO of Cedar County Memorial Hospital was celebrated at the hospital Friday, March 4, with cake, punch and best wishes as she moves on to a new employment opportunity. Friends and co-workers were on hand her last day to say thank you and wish her great future success.

Jana first began employment with Cedar County Memorial Hospital in June 2007, at an Administrative Project Coordinator and later accepted the additional duties of our Rural Health Clinic Manager. Jana was promoted to CEO in April 2010.