Pay off your library fines by donating food items to benefit the Cedar County Food Bank.

From now through December 18 you can cancel your debt by bringing any nonperishable unexpired grocery items and the library will waive $1 off your fine (not lost items) for each individual item. Canned goods, toilet paper, paper towels and diapers are all acceptable

Contact the Library at: El Dorado Springs Branch (417) 876-4827; Stockton Branch (417)276-3413.