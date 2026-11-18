From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Former Cedar County sheriff’s deputy Jason Landon Johnson was sentenced Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after entering a guilty plea in September, bringing a case that had been scheduled for a jury trial to its sentencing stage.

Circuit Judge M. Blane Baker presided over the sentencing hearing in St. Clair County Circuit Court. Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Bradley Dysart appeared on behalf of the state, while Johnson appeared in person with defense attorney Joshua Philip Jones.

According to court records, Johnson received probation on three counts, with differing terms and conditions.

Court records show that Johnson received a suspended imposition of sentence on Count I and was placed on unsupervised probation for two years.

For Counts II and III, the court entered sentence and judgment, granting a suspended sentence and placing Johnson on supervised probation for five years, subject to special conditions.

The court also ordered Johnson to pay $543.40 in deposition costs, a $46 Crime Victims’ Compensation judgment, a $300 Law Enforcement Restitution Fund assessment on each count, and court costs.

The docket does not identify the specific offenses associated with Counts I, II, and III in the information provided.

A suspended imposition of sentence generally allows a defendant to complete probation without a formal sentence being imposed, provided the defendant complies with the court’s conditions. Violations may result in additional court proceedings and potential sentencing.

Johnson had been scheduled to stand trial Sept. 10 and 11, 2026.

However, the trial dates were canceled after the case was scheduled for a plea hearing.

On Sept. 10, Johnson appeared before Judge Baker and pleaded guilty after filing a second amended felony information.

According to the court docket, the state dismissed Count IV of the amended information during the plea proceedings.

The court subsequently ordered a sentencing assessment report through Probation and Parole and scheduled sentencing for Nov. 13.

The sentencing assessment report was filed Oct. 22, and the sentencing hearing proceeded as scheduled.

The El Dorado Springs Sun reached out to St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Dysart in October to seek clarification on the plea agreement reached in Johnson’s case.

At publication, the newspaper had not received a response to its inquiry.

The newsroom sought additional information about the circumstances surrounding the plea agreement and the prosecution’s decision to resolve the case without proceeding to trial.

The absence of a response does not establish the reasons behind the agreement, which would require confirmation from the prosecuting attorney or additional court documents.

Court records show that Johnson’s case originated in Cedar County Circuit Court before being transferred to St. Clair County.

The receiving court recorded the change of venue in February 2025. The docket also notes that a $5,000 surety bond had been posted in August 2024.

The case proceeded through multiple hearings and pretrial filings before Johnson entered his guilty plea in September 2026.

The Nov. 13 sentencing hearing marks the latest significant development in the proceedings.

The El Dorado Springs Sun will continue monitoring the case, including any additional court filings or developments concerning Johnson’s probation.

Editor’s note: This report is based on publicly available court docket entries. The specific offenses associated with the three counts and the complete terms of the plea agreement should be confirmed against the amended charging document, plea agreement, and sentencing orders.