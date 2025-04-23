From the El Dorado Springs Sun Newsroom

A recent joint operation between the Vernon County and Cedar County sheriff’s offices resulted in the arrest of three individuals with active warrants, including one El Dorado Springs man charged with domestic assault, one woman facing child neglect charges, and a Vernon County resident with a long history of failure to appear in court.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office released a statement via Facebook on April 21, noting that deputies executed a search warrant in rural Vernon County after receiving information that Isaiah Laforteza-Ohman had a no-bond warrant out of Cedar County. The operation also uncovered drug paraphernalia on site and led to the arrests of Kenneth Bluford Voss, Norma J. Groves, and Laforteza-Ohman. The Vernon County Ambulance District was on standby during the operation for officer safety.

While the press release offered a general summary, The El Dorado Springs Sun went a step further by reviewing court documents to uncover each defendant’s criminal background and the history behind their current charges.

Kenneth Bluford Voss: El Dorado Springs man arrested for alleged domestic assault

Court records show that Voss was arrested without incident on April 19 at 1:02 p.m. following the service of a felony warrant for third-degree domestic assault. The warrant, issued February 27, stems from a January 27 incident at the Tobacco Shack in Nevada, Missouri.

According to the probable cause statement filed by Deputy Jason Hackleman, Voss allegedly struck the victim multiple times, attempted to force them from a vehicle along the interstate, and reportedly attempted to choke them. Voss reportedly admitted to striking the victim after being read his Miranda rights. The Vernon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, led by Brandi McInroy, filed formal charges shortly thereafter.

Court records also reveal a pattern of prior domestic assault convictions and missed court appearances by Voss. A no-contact order is in place, and he remains held on a $2,500 cash-only bond.

At the time of press, a court date for Voss had not yet been publicly posted. He is expected to appear before a judge in Vernon County Circuit Court.

Norma J. Groves: Cedar County woman facing child neglect and welfare charges

Norma J. Groves’ legal troubles began in 2022, when she was charged in Cedar County with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, reportedly related to a ritual or ceremony. She later faced an additional charge of child neglect.

The court docket for Groves shows an extensive series of delays, rescheduled hearings, and attorney withdrawals. Her initial counsel, Terra Tecchio, officially withdrew from the case in September 2024. Prior to that, Groves failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in July 2023, prompting Circuit Judge David Munton to issue a no-bond capias warrant.

Court filings also include sealed correspondence from Lafayette House, a nonprofit that provides support services to abuse survivors. The contents of those filings remain confidential.

Groves is currently being held at the Cedar County Jail on the outstanding capias warrant. No future court date has been announced. When proceedings resume, she will appear before Circuit Judge Munton.

Isaiah D. Laforteza-Ohman: Repeat warrants and missed hearings

Isaiah D. Laforteza-Ohman, who has a documented history of missed court appearances dating back to 2022, was also arrested during the search warrant. His current $137 cash-only bond stems from a December 2024 warrant related to an unresolved traffic violation.

Court records show that LaForteza-Ohman has repeatedly failed to appear for scheduled hearings. In some cases, his absences were attributed to administrative errors, such as incorrect court dates on citations. However, many other failures were unexcused, leading to multiple warrants over the years. At one point, he was released on his own recognizance by Cedar County, only to fail to appear again.

His most recent arrest occurred on April 19, and as of press time, no court date has been posted for his next appearance.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation for the support of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Ambulance District during the warrant’s execution.

The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

