by Melanie Chance

The smell of sizzling summer just got a little closer for one local resident. Congratulations go out to Anna McCowin, whose name was drawn live as the winner of the Blackstone Grill giveaway hosted by Good Dads of Cedar County, El Dorado Springs and Stockton.

McCowin purchased her winning ticket at Tractor Supply in El Dorado Springs. She received a brand-new 36” Blackstone griddle, but the impact of this giveaway goes far beyond a backyard barbecue.

Each ticket purchased for the fundraiser directly supports the mission of Good Dads locally: to strengthen families by equipping local fathers in Cedar County to be more engaged, present and empowered. Through parenting classes, mentorship, and community programming, Good Dads works to ensure that children in El Dorado Springs, Stockton and the surrounding area grow up with strong, consistent father figures in their lives.

Organizers expressed deep gratitude to everyone who purchased a ticket, emphasizing that community support is the driving force behind the program’s success.

“This isn’t just a fundraiser — it’s a movement,” one volunteer Darrin Griffin added. “Because when dads succeed, kids win. And when families are strong, our whole community thrives.”

Good Dads of Cedar County encourages the public to stay tuned for future giveaways and community outreach efforts. For more information on how to get involved or donate, follow Good Dads of Cedar County on Facebook.