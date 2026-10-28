On Oct. 31, 2026, deputies with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Stockton Police Department and El Dorado Springs Police Department, will be conducting Halloween compliance checks on registered sex offenders throughout Cedar County.

These checks are conducted to ensure registered sex offenders are complying with applicable Halloween restrictions and to help provide a safe environment for children and families participating in Halloween activities.

The safety of our children and families remains one of our highest priorities. We encourage parents and guardians to remain on guard, accompany younger children while trick-or-treating, and take the necessary precautions to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

We appreciate the continued cooperation of our local law enforcement partners as we work together to keep Cedar County safe.

Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries