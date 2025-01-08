As we step into the chilly first week of 2025, we are so grateful for your support in making 2024 a year of growth and impact for rural communities across west central Missouri.

This past year, we achieved success and celebrated milestones not possible without the strength of our communities. Together, we have:

Empowered entrepreneurs through our Women’s Business Center and Microloans, helping individuals like Layne Weaver, Lindsey Star, Levi Julien and Jennifer and Kurtis Jones turn their dreams into thriving local businesses. Read their stories on our website.

Strengthened local food systems through the Heartland Regional Food Business Center which gained national recognition as one of the most proactive food business centers in the country-and representing New Growth at the White House.

Expanded our volunteer driver transportation, New Growth Transit, which provided over 1 million miles of critical rides to rural residents in need.

Looking ahead, 2025 promises even greater possibilities from initiatives like:

The Heartland Regional Food Business Center Business Builder grant program,

The published report, Solving Missouri’s Child Care Puzzle,

New Growth Transit and a Missouri Volunteer Driver Network and

The Farm to Fork Summit and Expo on March 7.

We invite you to continue this journey with us. Whether you attend an event, share our story or explore new ways we can mutually support rural innovation, your involvement makes all the difference.

Here’s to a year filled with new opportunities, partnerships and success. Together, we can make 2025 an even bigger year of growth and transformation.

Happy New Year from all of us at New Growth

Warm regards,

Sheridan Garman-Neeman

Chief Operations Officer

New Growth

P.S. Stay connected by visiting newgrowthmo.org and following us on social media. Let’s continue to make good things grow together