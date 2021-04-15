HELPING OUT AT THE IN AND OUT-LET. The In and Out-Let, El Dorado Springs, donated $310.00 to the Hope Center. Then funds were raised from a crossbow raffle they held recently. Pictured are Hope Center Board President Chad Daniel, Board Program Director Danita Ehlers and Bonnie Bowman and Donna Stewart from the In and out-Let.

There are three programs run out of the Hope Center: the Tuesday and Thursday supplement program for the El Dorado Springs School district; the commodities program for all of Cedar County and the Grocery Grab, an areawide program in conjunction with the YMCA for students 3 – 18. The Grocery Grab is operated out of the old Woods building.

The In and Out-Let is locted at 505 W. 54 across from O’Reilly’s.

The HOPE Center phone number is 417/698-4001.