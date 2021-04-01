DISCOVER MORE ON ROUTE 54 BOARD MEETS -The Discover More on Route 54 executive board met last Thursday. New members included Missouri Representative Jim Kalberloh, El Dorado Springs Chamber Assistant Director Peggy Snodgrass and Martha Igo of Wheatland. The group discussed the transfer of duties with Warren Love and Theresa Smith (Hermitage) stepping off the board. Love and Smith along with El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Jackson Tough and Todd Leonard, Executive Vice President, Community National Bank & Trust have been on the board since its inception in 2013.

Tough said “Warren Love, Todd Leonard and I discussed the opportunities and challenges of promoting our area. Warren had a vision for promoting the Highway 54 corridor and we’ve worked on the project for about 8 years now. We’re sorry to see Warren step back but we’re also excited to have our new State Representative Jim Kalberloh, Peggy Snodgrass and Martha Igo onboard to offer fresh perspectives.” Todd Leonard continued the thought regarding Discover 54 “it’s a labor of love for our area and a passion for introducing it to folks who may not yet realize what a great place we have.”

The organization exists to promote the US Highway 54 corridor in Central and West Central Missouri. Much of the promotion is done through the Discover Route 54 Facebook page. The organization has become well known for their signature event, the annual Labor Day Weekend 100 Mile Sale which will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 3rd and 4th of 2021. The sale is promoted through local media and at the “100 Mile Hwy 54 Yard Sale” Facebook page.

The Discover More on Route 54 group has also worked with land owners to place signs along the route to promote the area.

Businesses along the route sponsor the organization’s efforts. Annual sponsorships start at just $25.00. Sponsors are listed on the group’s website at www.discover54.com. Sponsors include Allison’s Convenience Store, Dick’s Wild Root Horseradish, Travis Farran’s Shelter Insurance, Molzahn Flagway, Casey’s General Stores, Oakstar Bank, Arrowhead Point RV Park, God’s Cavalry Rescue, Candlelight Creations, Wheatland Motel, Yates Rustic Range Trading, Lucas Oil Speedway, Highway 54 RV Park, Applewood In-Home Health, Crowder College, GCRM, 54 Buildings & More, Gynemia’s Flower Garden, Beyond Bargains Flea Market, Brenda’s Quilt Stop & More, Weaubleau Motel, Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Our Kitchen Table, Red Barn Firearms, City of Weaubleau, Community National Bank & Trust, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and others along the route.

If you’d like to be a part of promoting our area or to sponsor Discover More on Route 54 efforts please contact Jackson Tough, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce at (417) 876-4154 or via email at director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com, or contact Todd Leonard at Community National Bank & Trust, todd.leonard@communitynational.net or call (417) 876-5400.

Photo: Jim Kalberloh, Peggy Snodgrass, Jackson Tough, Todd Leonard and Martha Igo.