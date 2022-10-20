Don’t forget the Hospital Auxiliary Fundraiser, “Oinkin’ Spud Benefit and Bake Sale” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the First Baptist Church on S. Main St.
Pulled Pork, Loaded Baked Potato, and three cookies are offered for $10. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time.
For tickets, contact any Hospital Auxiliary Member or call Lana Sue at 876-4246
ALL proceeds help the Cedar County Memorial Hospital. The Auxiliary is a volunteer, nonprofit organization designed to help assist and buy needed items for the hospital.
In addition to the baked potato fund raiser, there will be a Bake Sale in the church parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All kinds of homemade treats will be available for purchase, while supplies last.
And don’t forget the $100 drawing for $1 a ticket.
