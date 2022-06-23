The Cedar County Memorial Hospital board of Trustees met on Wednesday, June 15, and set the time for future meeting at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month.

Board President Marvin Manring presented an appreciation award to former board member Julia Phillips. The audit report was given by Josh Wilks of CliftonLarsenAllen (CLA).

New CEO Terry Nichols said that the board would review all operations and procedures and make sure the hospital was in compliance with the regulations to provide the most efficient care for each patient.

The Days Cash on Hand was reported at 361.