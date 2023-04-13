TAMMY AND GAVIN PARTY WITH FRIENDS – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce honored HCS (Hometown Crop Solutions) and Hutchison Insurance (HIA) with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at their office at 204 N. Main, Ste B. Present for the outside activities and the lunch inside were: (from left) Shelby Gundy, Nikki Tolli, Rob Pitts Hickory Co. Mutual representative, El Dorado Springs Mayor Cory Gayman, Debbie Floyd, Vicki Hillsman, Jeannie Belk, Ryan Hooper HCS representative, Betty Bruce, Gavin, Tammy, Landon Hutchison, Chamber Vice President Jordan Payne, Tyler Shaw, Shane Dahmer, Tanya Morin, Mike Morin and Charli Hutchison.

HCS is open Monday – Thursday 10 – 4 and Fridays by appointment – 417-876-7477 – Hutchison Ins. – 417-698-4010.