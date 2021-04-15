INSTALLATION – Josh Floyd (left) and Mike Schmitt took the oath of office from Board Secretary Tonia Molz for a three year term on the board of the El Dorado Springs R-II School.

CCMH BOARD OF TRUSTEES – David Bozarth was sworn as a member of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees on Monday, April 12, 2021. The board re-organized naming Michelle Leroux as president and Marvin Manring as vice president. Judy Renn was named secretary/treasurer.

COUNCIL ELECTION RESULTS – Brett Entrikin was sworn in as a member of eh El Dorado Springs City Council at the council’s meeting on Monday, April 12, 2021. The council voted to name Nathan Murrell as mayor and Cory Gayman as mayor pro-tem.