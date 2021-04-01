MU Extension Nutrition Specialist, Sara Bridgewater and MU Extension Youth Specialist, Mikayla Fox will host an International Foods Special Interest Club at the Liston Center in El Dorado Springs. This program will last five weeks beginning April 15, from 3:30-4:45 p.m. Youth ages 8-12 will participate in hands on cooking activities while learning about nutrition, kitchen safety and the culture and traditions of several countries across the world. Participants will create their own dish representing a popular recipe from different countries.

Join us as we travel the world one bite at a time! Spots are limited; to register contact Mikayla Fox at mfox@missouri.edu or 417-276-3313. This program is being offered with the collaborative efforts of MU Extension and West Central Community Action Agency.