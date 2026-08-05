The city council appointed Gabby Kinnett to represent the city on the Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission:

There are three applicants and to fill the one vacancy on the council. Submit applications for consideration before 8/17/26 at 4:30 p.m.. Then current council will appoint a member to complete the term expiring on April 6, 2027.

The pool is close to completion. There was an item on the agenda to execute a change order on behalf of Westport Construction. Dan Wheeler with Westport Construction answered a few questions asked by the council.

He was asked if he had met with Councilmen Allen Hicks and Ryan Snow. He said he had. He was asked if he had thought that maybe he should have met with whole council. He said he didn’t think he had done anything wrong.

Mayor Kinnett tabled the signing of the change order.

Three council members were present” Kinnett, Snow and Kim Neal.

The video of the complete council meeting can be found on the Sun’s facebook page for 30 days.

LIFE SAVERS HONORED – El Dorado Springs Police Chief Brett Dawn presented life saving recognition plaques to several people a the Monday, August 3, 2026, City Council meeting. They were Officer Kelsey Wood, Officer Ashley Taylor, Katelyn Van Bummel, Glenda Van Bummel, Fireman Wyatt Brown, Fireman Austin Taylor and Cpl. Calvin Gish.

The El Dorado Springs Animal Control was honored with a “No Kill” plaque at the city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 3 Ashley Lenard received the plaque on behalf of the department.