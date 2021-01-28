Mrs. Barritt was a well-known teacher in our community for many years. Her recent obituary describes her as a lifelong teacher. She and her husband, Ellis, had no children, but she boasted having lots of “kids”. Many in our community remember her as their eighth grade science teacher. Jennie grew up in Cedar County and graduated from high school in El Dorado Springs in 1945. She began her teaching career shortly after high school graduation. She was active in planning her high school class reunions and staying in touch with fellow classmates as well as many of her own students throughout her life. Her love for this small, rural community and the lifelong friendships she made was evident.

During the past few years of her life, Jennie was planning “something special” for her beloved community.

• In 2017 she donated $50,000 to create the Ellis and Jennie Barritt Educational Scholarship Fund within the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation. This scholarship fund has provided annual scholarships to El Dorado Springs R2 School Seniors seeking to become a teacher. Ultimately, this fund will increase to over $225,000 and will establish an opportunity for a 4 year scholarship to be awarded each year.

• Then in 2018 she donated $25,000 creating the Ellis and Jennie Barritt Junior High Education Fund which is another permanent fund within the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation. This fund was established to support the El Dorado Springs R-II School District and earnings from this fund will be distributed annually to the school district to support greatest educational needs within Junior High classrooms. Since Jennie’s passing, this fund has received a substantial gift from her estate bringing this fund to nearly $284,000.

• Upon Jennie’s death, the Cedar County Library District El Dorado Springs Building Project received nearly $105,000 as the beneficiary of her life insurance policy. The Community Room in the new El Dorado Springs Branch Library building will be named in honor of Ellis & Jennie Barritt.

“Something special” indeed from the heart of a teacher who wanted to give back to her beloved community and her lifelong students and friends. Well over half a million dollars, from Mrs. Barritt’s estate, wisely invested in her beloved community will be funding local scholarships and local educational needs for generations to come.