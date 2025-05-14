The roar of engines wasn’t the only excitement buzzing through the city park on Saturday, May 10th. Twenty-three eager youngsters descended upon the 32nd Annual Car Show for a thrilling Hot Wheels car find, turning the park into grassy car hunt fun.

Among the pint-sized car enthusiasts, 1-year-old, Kneedleigh Whitlock emerged as the lucky champion., Each child hoped their number would be called when they spun a number wheel.. Kneedleigh’s family was delighted as she was presented with the grand prize: a shiny new remote control truck!

Kneedleigh is the daughter of Andrew and Samantha Whitlock of El Dorado Springs.

The Hot Wheels car find, tradition of the annual Car Show, once again proved to be a hit, fostering a sense of community and sparking joy in the next generation . Congratulations, Kneedleigh and family! May your new remote control truck bring you hours of fun-filled adventures!