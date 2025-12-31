From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

As the final edition of 2025 goes to press, the year leaves behind a familiar rural record — one shaped by accountability questions, athletic milestones, civic debate, enduring traditions, and the everyday moments that define life in Cedar County.

From courtrooms and council chambers to wrestling mats, school gyms, July festival grounds, and Christmas parade routes, the stories that filled the pages this year reflected not only what happened but how the community responded.

The most-watched Case and Questions of Accountability

Among all court coverage in 2025, no case drew more sustained attention than the proceedings involving Peter Lee. Public interest extended beyond the allegations themselves and focused heavily on the procedural aspects of the case.

Some community members questioned what they perceived as inconsistent accountability after Lee failed to appear for scheduled court hearings, only to have the proceedings continue. Residents also raised concerns about what they described as unusually favorable access within the legal process, including allegations that Lee’s attorney engaged in private communication with court officials following missed appearances.

While court records do not reflect findings of judicial misconduct, the case became a focal point for broader discussion about fairness, courtroom procedure, and whether the justice system operates consistently for all defendants.

In public conversations, some residents stated that Lee did not lose his professional license because of judicial action, but rather due to what they described as the bravery of individuals who came forward and filed formal complaints on Lee with the board — a reminder repeated throughout the year that accountability is often driven by citizens willing to speak up and pursue formal channels.

Rural Justice Reporting Reveals Long Timelines

Beyond a single case, the Sun’s Rural Justice reporting continued to track numerous criminal matters across Cedar, Vernon, and surrounding counties, many of which revealed how lengthy and complex the court process can be.

Among those was the prosecution of former Cedar County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Johnson, stemming from a June 2024 domestic disturbance near Stockton. Johnson, who was 49 at the time of the alleged incident, faces four felony charges. Because of his former position, the investigation was handled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the case was transferred to St. Clair County. Court records in 2025 reflected repeated delays, with a jury trial now scheduled for September 2026.

Other closely followed cases included felony proceedings against Michael Shane Rush Jr. in Cedar and Douglas counties; the Amber Alert–related case involving Colt Lee Schieffer; the Vernon County child abuse case against Tonya Lynn Reynolds; and multiple cases involving probation violations, sentencing, and competency proceedings. Several matters stretched into their second or third years, reinforcing public concerns about court backlogs and procedural delays.

Throughout its reporting, the newspaper continued to emphasize that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

“Hunting Justice?” Captures Statewide Attention

One of the year’s most widely read and discussed feature stories came from outside the courthouse.

In “Hunting Justice?” reporter Matthew McFarland chronicled the legal battle surrounding Wiley Williams of El Dorado Springs, who at age 12 won a rare Missouri Department of Conservation black bear permit and harvested a 424-pound bear in 2022.

After an anonymous tip alleged baiting violations, the Missouri Department of Conservation seized the bear while it was being prepared for taxidermy. Although the original wildlife allegation was later amended to a non-wildlife littering charge, the agency declined to return the bear, citing policy.

By 2025, the dispute had evolved into a lawsuit filed on Wiley’s behalf by his father, Lyndel Williams. At year’s end, both sides had submitted proposed judgments to Circuit Judge Cotton Walker, and the family awaited a ruling.

The case resonated with readers statewide, raising questions about enforcement, proportionality, and fairness — particularly when applied to youth hunters and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

When Humor Briefly Took the Wheel

Not every widely shared story carried long-term consequences.

One of the most engaged-with law enforcement stories of the year came from Osceola, where a traffic stop turned into a pursuit after a driver allegedly decided to “test” a piece of family advice.

According to the Osceola Police Department, an officer clocked a vehicle traveling 95 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 13 in April. Police said the driver accelerated after lights and sirens were activated, leading to a pursuit with assistance from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as James Hills, allegedly told officers he fled because a family member once told him that if a driver exceeded 100 mph, police would stop chasing.

They did not.

Hills was arrested and later faced a felony allegation of aggravated fleeing under Missouri’s Valentine Law — a reminder that folklore is not a legal defense.

Milestones on the Mat and the Course

Sports coverage in 2025 highlighted not just team success, but individual perseverance.

At the Battle of Katy Trail Tournament, El Dorado Springs junior Emory Crawford reached a major career milestone, earning his 100th varsity win. Crawford finished fourth overall after being forced to medically forfeit his final two matches.

El Dorado Springs hosted the MSHSAA Class 2 and Class 3 District 2 Cross Country Meet at the Gene Pray Memorial Golf Course, welcoming 49 schools. The Lady Bulldogs finished second as a team, while the boys secured the final qualifying spot for state competition.

Senior Emma Corbin also reached the 100-win mark during the season, placing both athletes among an elite group of Bulldog wrestlers remembered for consistency, determination, and resilience.

El Dorado Christian School’s varsity volleyball team closed its season with a fifth-place finish at the MCSAA Division 3 State Tournament, with Sadie Watkins earning Second Team All-State honors.

A grassroots Campaign Enters the State Stage

In the political arena, 2025 brought a significant grassroots campaign announcement from within Cedar County.

Dr. Sam Alexander, an emergency medicine physician and longtime Cedar County resident, announced his candidacy for Missouri State Senate in the 28th District.

“I am the true conservative Republican in this race, and I am running to defend the freedoms of Senate District 28,” Alexander said. “As a physician, I saw the injustices of COVID up close. I will fight tooth and nail to make sure that never happens again. I will fight to protect life, uphold the Second Amendment, secure our elections, oppose woke ideology, and ensure Missouri farmland stays in American hands.”

His announcement placed a distinctly grassroots voice into the race as the 2026 election cycle begins.

A Changing of the Guard at the El Dorado Springs Picnic

The summer of 2025 marked a turning point for one of El Dorado Springs’ most enduring traditions — the annual Picnic.

While the Picnic once again delivered three nights of entertainment and community gathering, it also quietly closed a chapter. Picnic officials confirmed that the 2026 event will move forward without the organizational leadership of Judi Baldwin or the on-stage presence of Ron Alumbaugh, two individuals whose work helped define the festival for more than three decades.

Baldwin spent 39 years serving on the Picnic Committee in various roles, concluding her tenure as chairman.

“It’s just time for new blood,” Baldwin said.

Alumbaugh, who began his Picnic career in 1995 as “The Great Ronaldo,” became the familiar master of ceremonies who guided acts on and off the stage and filled transitions with magic and humor. While he will miss the stage, he said the decision to step away was made with family in mind.

Community Traditions that Continue to Shine

As the year came to a close, holiday traditions once again brought the community together.

Before the El Dorado Springs Christmas Parade, Little Mr. and Miss Santa were recognized during a ceremony held at the Community Center gym. Lyla Ackerman, daughter of Charles and Casandra Ackerman, was crowned Little Miss Santa, and Grayson Connor, son of Alli Shinkle, was named Little Mr. Santa.

Following the ceremony, the pair rode in the Christmas Parade alongside last year’s Miss Merry Christmas, continuing a tradition that celebrates youth, family, and the shared spirit of the season.

Institutions Under Scrutiny

Cedar County Memorial Hospital remained a focal point of public discussion after the board ended CEO Terry Nichols’ employment and appointed Carla Gilbert as interim CEO, renewing conversations about governance, transparency, and rural healthcare access.

A Wider World Beyond County Lines

While local stories dominated the pages, 2025 unfolded against a backdrop of global events — international conflicts, economic pressures, and political shifts — that influenced daily life even in rural Missouri.

Closing the Year

As 2025 draws to a close, many of the year’s most significant stories remain unfinished. Trials are scheduled. Rulings are pending. Campaigns are just beginning. Athletes prepare for the next season.

What remains constant is the role of a local newspaper: to document, question, celebrate, and preserve the record — not just of what happened, but of how a community responded.

That record now belongs to 2025. And in Cedar County, it is one worth remembering.